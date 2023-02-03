Tenth District Congressman Mike Collins (R-Jackson) was named a member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittees on Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR) and Oversight and Investigations (O&I).
On O&I, the freshman congressman will serve as Vice Chair and assist Chairman Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) in conducting rigorous oversight of the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policies and mismanagement of federal lands. Collins released this statement following the announcement:
“It’s time to get to work and hold the Biden administration accountable for its disastrous America-last energy policies and mismanagement of federal lands,” Collins said. “I am honored to work alongside O&I Chairman Paul Gosar and Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman to rein in an overzealous federal government and make America energy independent again.”
Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) issued this statement on Collins’ subcommittee appointments: “I’m excited to welcome Congressman Collins as vice chairman for the Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations. The Biden administration has had far too much time without congressional oversight, and the American people are facing the consequences. Committee Republicans are ready to put an end to this nonsense, conduct robust oversight and ensure accountability. I look forward to working with Mr. Collins to shine a spotlight on these important issues.”
The Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee has broad oversight responsibilities for federal agencies, programs, and policies within the Natural Resources Committee's jurisdiction, including Departments of the Interior, Agriculture, and Commerce.
The Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee has jurisdiction over American energy production and onshore and offshore mining on federal lands.
On Jan. 27, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 21, the Strategic Production Response Act. Collins, who voted in favor of the bill, issued this statement after the vote:
“President Biden has been draining our strategic oil reserve with no plan to refill it. That’s a serious threat to America’s national security, so today, I was proud to join the House GOP to pass legislation to force the Biden administration to make a plan – to increase domestic energy production or stop selling off our nation’s vital oil reserves. Energy security is national security.”
