Tenth District Congressman Mike Collins (R-Jackson) was named a member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittees on Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR) and Oversight and Investigations (O&I). 

On O&I, the freshman congressman will serve as Vice Chair and assist Chairman Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) in conducting rigorous oversight of the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policies and mismanagement of federal lands. Collins released this statement following the announcement:

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.