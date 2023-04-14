Tenth District United States Congressman Mike Collins’ office in downtown Monroe was broken into sometime between closing time Wednesday and the following morning’s re-opening.
“This morning, Rep. Collins’ district office staff noticed an unauthorized entry and burglary of the Monroe district office that occurred sometime after 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon but before 9 a.m.,” said Collins spokesman DJ Griffin. “Official equipment and personal property are missing. The Monroe Police Department and United States Capitol Police were immediately notified and an investigation is underway.”
