Former Sen. David Perdue returned to the campaign trail this week after being quarantined for a COVID-19 exposure.
The Republican from Sea Island, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2015-21, was to launch a statewide kickoff tour Tuesday in Alpharetta. He’ll bring it to the Covington Municipal Airport at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Perdue is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and touts an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
In fact, that endorsement is the focus of the television ad of Perdue’s campaign to oust Kemp in May’s GOP primary.
Trump appears on camera in the ad, released Tuesday, criticizing Kemp for refusing to help overturn the results of the 2020 presidential voting in Georgia that saw President Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the Peach State since Bill Clinton in 1992.
“Brian Kemp let us down,” Trump says in the ad. “We can’t let it happen again.”
In the second half of the ad, Trump goes on to describe Perdue, who served one term in the U.S. Senate before losing to Democrat Jon Ossoff early last year, as “an outstanding man. He’s tough. He’s smart. He has my complete and total endorsement.”
Kemp, who is seeking a second term as governor, has dismissed Perdue’s campaign as fueled by anger over his loss to Ossoff.
Besides Kemp and Perdue, other Republican candidates running for governor include former state Rep. Vernon Jones, educator Kandiss Taylor and human resources executive Catherine Davis.
The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination unopposed.
“I’m excited to be back on the road talking with Georgia voters about what’s at stake in this election,” Perdue said.
“This race is about putting people ahead of politicians, and that’s exactly what I’ll do as governor. We’ll leave no stone unturned to share our bold vision to unite Republicans, stop Stacey Abrams and save Georgia. I’m humbled to have received President Trump’s endorsement and look forward to building on our strong momentum.”
