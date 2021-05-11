Area economic development officials are taking steps to make Stanton Springs North zoning the same across its Joint Development Authority member counties.
Social Circle City Council members were briefed Thursday during a work session on a proposed rezoning request for Stanton Springs North. The JDA wants to make its addition’s Mixed Use Business District zoning consistent with Stanton Springs Business Park’s current industrial district zoning. The JDA is in the process of buying 677 acres north of Interstate 20 that is located primarily in Social Circle, confirmed Shane Short, Walton County Development Authority executive director.
“We requested the city adopt the same zoning as the four counties have to be consistent with the current zoning in Stanton Springs,” Short said.
The Social Circle Planning Commission recommended approval during its meeting on April 27. The City Council will hold a public hearing and take action on the rezoning request on Tuesday.
City staff also presented the council a comparison of other nearby cities’ food truck regulations to see how they stack up against the city’s current peddlers ordinance. The council has discussed drafting an ordinance specifically to address food trucks that request doing business inside Social Circle city limits.
The council adopted its peddlers ordinance last year. The local rule prohibits most peddling activities except for individuals or organizations engaged in religious or charitable activities. Yard sales or flea markets held by existing, licensed businesses one day a month on the business’s property are also permitted.
The current rule allows food trucks, or mobile food vendors, to operate on existing commercial property if they have the property owner’s permission and obtained the appropriate permit from the city. The ordinance was adopted to balance the interests of Social Circle’s existing brick and mortar merchants with MFVs that do not have the same business or tax expenses, according to city officials.
Food trucks have operated during events promoted through the city’s Main Street program, like the Friendship Festival and Independence Day celebration.
Planning Administrator Barbara Schlageter and Downtown Director Amber McKibben researched mobile food unit ordinances in several communities.
Covington allows food trucks if they are licensed through the city, McKibben reported. Monroe does not have a specific MFV ordinance but allows food vendors during city sponsored special events, she said. The city of Tifton has a detailed mobile food unit ordinance, Schlageter reported. MFVs in Tifton are restricted from selling within 100 feet of brick and mortar businesses.
A representative with Walton County Environmental Health Services spoke to the council and advised that food trucks should obtain a temporary $300 permit from public health if they plan to operate during city-sponsored events.
