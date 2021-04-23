MONROE — The Monroe City Council promoted Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes to lead the Monroe Fire Department.
After interviewing four finalists who were selected in a national search, the City Council voted to offer the job to Dykes. He accepted immediately.
Councilman David Dickinson made the motion to offer the position to Dykes, and it passed unanimously, according to City Administrator Logan Propes.
“I am appreciative of the council for providing this opportunity and I’m looking forward to serving our community in my new position,” Dykes said Friday, his first day in the new role.
He will succeed Bill Owens, who was let go last year. Since then, Dykes and fellow Battalion Chiefs Jack Armstrong and Joe Page have led the department.
A Social Circle resident, Dykes has 16 years with the department, 12 of them as an officer.
He oversaw the Insurance Services Office evaluation of the city’s fire protection rating last year, with Monroe retaining a Class 3 status. Dykes has managed hydrant testing and maintenance, written grants and had oversight of shift activities and assignments.
Dykes joined the department in 2007 as a firefighter. He also is an instructor at the Georgia Institute of EMS in Covington, and from 2009-16 was an adjunct faculty member at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Covington in the public safety and security department. He also has taught future paramedics at the Athens Technical College Walton County Campus.
He worked with the Social Circle Fire Departments, and Walton County Fire Rescue, in the past.
Dykes has an associate degree from West Georgia Technical College, a bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University and master’s degrees from Jacksonville State University and Valdosta State University.
Other finalists included Denny Chatel, deputy fire chief of the Fire/EMS Department of Prince George’s County, Maryland; Greg Rucker, a Monroe resident who is an assistant chief with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Services; and Antonio Webb, the deputy chief of the aviation fire division at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Propes said the council used a “very rigorous process” to conduct the search, considering candidates from across the nation.
“From the outset, they wanted to see how well any internal candidates would do against such top talent, should anyone internal apply,” Propes said.
The city engaged a California search firm to vet candidates. Propes said Dykes’ financial and administrative skills stood out in the process.
“We have a vigorously growing and dynamic community to serve and Chief Dykes will help to further professionalize and grow the Fire Department for years to come,” Propes said.
