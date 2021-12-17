The Monroe City Council delayed taking action for a second time Tuesday on a preliminary plat request that could allow a 300-plus home development to move forward.
Multiple residents addressed the council during the public comment portion of the meeting, citing concerns that River Pointe subdivision would adversely impact traffic and infrastructure should the development be built.
Council members voted to table the request for a preliminary plat for River Pointe until their first meeting of the coming year, on Jan. 11, 2022.
River Pointe was zoned for large lot residential use (R-1) back in 2001, Planning, Zoning, Code and Development Director Patrick Kelley told the council in October. Kelley said if the developer stays within parameters set by the zoning ordinance, they can build “by right” and city staff is obligated to recommend approval for the preliminary plat.
City Administrator Logan Propes said another month would give city officials more time to negotiate with the new owner of River Pointe. City attorney Paul Rosenthal said the transfer of ownership does not affect this particular application for a preliminary plat, since it was filed prior to the six-month moratorium council placed on new large-scale subdivisions outside the city core. The moratorium was approved on Dec. 7.
The proposed subdivision is located on 200.359 acres at the southwest corner of Double Springs Church and Cedar Ridge Roads. The Pacific Group would build homes on the land owned by the Rowell Family Partnership and Jane Jay Still, according to the plat application filed in September.
In other city business, the council approved a conditional use request that would allow Monroe Country Day School at 611 Davis St. to expand. Councilman David Dickinson recused himself from the vote, as his wife, Rita Dickinson, runs the private school.
Council members also approved a preliminary plat request for Veterans Walk, a 71-lot housing development on 18.853 acres at 318 Alcovy St.
Monroe Pavilion was also granted approval for a preliminary plat. The 95.414-acre commercial development off Charlotte Rowell Boulevard will house a Publix, along with other stores and restaurants.
Council members also approved a rezoning and annexation request by Patricia Goga of Meadowbrook Estates, permitting her to combine her city property and previously unincorporated county property and run power to her “she shed.”
The council also upheld two appeals, effectively overturning denials put in place by the Monroe Corridor Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission.
Gerald Atha appealed a decision by the corridor commission to deny him a building permit for a metal building he wants to erect at 1000 E. Spring St. Atha’s attorney, Eugene Benton, argued the city had previously allowed a metal shed to be placed on the same property in 2017.
Lawrence and Lisa Parker had appealed a decision by the HPC to deny their request to demolish a home at 1238 S. Madison Ave. The Parkers told the council in November their contractor had determined the home and its foundation were beyond repair.
Dickinson initially wanted to remand the matter back to the HBC, and ask them to follow the proper protocols. Mayor John Howard interjected, saying he preferred to settle the issue immediately rather than send it around again. Councilman Norman Garrett made the motion to overturn the denial.
The vote was 6-2, with Dickinson and Councilwoman Lee Malcom opposed. Malcom said she was charged with protecting historic structures in the city, and allowing the demolition could set an unwanted precedent.
