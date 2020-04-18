BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — A Monroe man died after a crash involving his motorcycle and a truck Friday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. A Monroe-based trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bold Springs Road at North Crosslane Road, involving a motorcycle and Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Steven Riscalla, 59, was driving the motorcycle northwest on Bold Springs Road. A Dodge pickup was driving southeast on North Crosslane Road and failed to stop at the intersection with Bold Springs Road.
The motorcycle couldn’t avoid the oncoming truck, hitting its left side behind the driver door.
Walton EMS transported Riscalla to Piedmont Walton Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Troopers said charges are possible against the driver of the truck, 50-year-old Charles Johnson of Bogart, pending the outcome of an investigation.
A corporal from the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for further investigation.