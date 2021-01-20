Timmy Shelnutt was reappointed vice chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners in a special called meeting Thursday.
The board also appointed Rhonda Hawk as county clerk. She’s been filling in on an interim basis since the retirement of longtime clerk Leta Talbird at the end of the year, and the county is advertising internally for the job.
Patrice Broughton will serve as the assistant county clerk.
The Atkinson Ferguson law firm in Monroe was reappointed as the county attorney.
Board members approved the slate of active members of the Planning Commission but tabled the open position. Serving members of the Board of Appeals and the Water and Sewerage Authority were reappointed.
