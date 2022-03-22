MONROE, Ga. — Three men pleaded guilty in recent days to the armed robbery of a KFC.
The three men, all residents of Monroe, were arrested two minutes after police arrived on the scene of the robbery on Oct. 23, 2019.
Jaquan Shuntez Smith, 23, pleaded guilty at a pretrial conference March 10. Demartray Anton Eberhart, 22, and 24-year-old Demiqueon Kwonzee Wyatt pleaded guilty Monday morning, just before jury selection was to begin.
Monroe police were called to a robbery in progress at KFC, at 1100 W. Spring St., at about 10:56 p.m. and arrived three minutes later, according to reports at the time.
Several victims told the responding officers they saw three men, wearing masks and holding guns, enter the restaurant and demand money. The men then left on foot.
Officers made a traffic stop at 11:01 at the corner of North Midland Avenue and East Marable Street on charges of failure to maintain lane and driving with a cracked windshield. While there, the officers received information about the suspects involved in the robbery and connected that with the suspects they’d stopped.
District Attorney Randy McGinley’s office said Eberhart received a 30-year sentence with the first 15 to be served in prison.
Smith and Wyatt each received 25-year sentences with 11 years to be served in prison.
McGinley said the defendants will not be eligible for parole on an armed robbery conviction.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Cliff Howard prosecuted the case.
