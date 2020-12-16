MONROE, Ga. — The Empty Stocking Fund of Walton County plans to come back bigger than ever in 2021 to serve the community, organizers said.
The effort, which provides food and presents during the Christmas season, will take this year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers rely heavily on the public schools to collect nonperishable food items and volunteers who come together to package boxes for distribution.
This year, with uncertainties due to the pandemic, that was not possible.
Applications are taken in person, as is packaging and distribution. That would be almost impossible with current restrictions for hygiene, including social distancing.
Organizers therefore decided to suspend the 2020 effort and concentrate on coming back big in 2021.
“The choice was made to postpone this year and begin planning for our biggest year yet in 2021,” the planning committee said in a statement this week.
People who wish to help those in need should consider Faith In Serving Humanity, Shepherd’s Staff Ministries and the Walton County Senior Center this year.
Members of the Empty Stocking Fund organizing committee have invited all previous supporters to consider joining them next November and December, by joining the committee, collecting food, processing applications and distributing boxes to recipients.
Financial support is also welcome at any time.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization and supported by the United Way of Walton County.
United Way dollars go toward food purchases.
To support the Empty Stocking Fund, contact emptystockingfundwc@gmail.com.
