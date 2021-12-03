During the last meeting for 2021 held Thursday evening, the Social Circle City Council unanimously voted to amend the city’s alcohol ordinance, to include allowing administrative approval of alcohol licenses.
The amendments made to the city’s alcohol ordinance should help streamline the application process businesses go through each year when they apply for or renew an alcohol license, said City Manager Eric Taylor.
These changes should provide applicants a faster turnaround time in the process and unburden city staff, which previously had to schedule license approvals for council meetings, according to Taylor.
Applicants can still appeal a decision regarding an alcohol license to the City Council.
Council members agreed that the council would still retain the authority to suspend or revoke a license and to set license fees. License fees are kept on record with the city clerk.
The amended ordinance also tightened the deadline for renewing alcohol licenses, moving it from Dec. 15 to Dec. 1.
The council again tabled a draft park use policy for the city’s parks. The motion was made by Councilman Steve Shelton and seconded by Councilman Tyson Jackson.
The draft park policy lays out fees for security deposits and rental rates, rules on alcohol sales and calendar blackout dates due to Main Street special events and holidays. Modifications to the policy will reflect rules and fees being extended to all city parks. Council members had initially reviewed a policy that was focused on Friendship Park.
Council members also voted to write off uncollectible school and city property taxes for 2014 in the total amount of $1,153.07. State law limits collection on property taxes more than seven years old, according to Taylor. Staff informed council that the city’s property tax collection rate is greater than 99%.
The council also accepted the Nov. 2 municipal and Social Circle Board of Education election results by resolution.
Voters reelected Councilwoman Traysa Price to the District 1 seat and elected Councilman Nathan Boyd to the District 3 seat. Price ran against opponent Adolphus Gaither. Boyd, who ran unopposed, was appointed to fill his district seat earlier this year. He will now serve a full four-year term.
Board of Education Chairman John M. Callahan, District 2 representative Antonio Rico Jackson and District 4 representative Sabrina Reneé Sanford-Flint ran unopposed and were reelected.
In other city business, council members moved the Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, work session to Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, to follow the organization meeting at 6:30 p.m. This is when newly elected council members are sworn in.
The council also approved an agreement for installation of natural gas mains. This would enable Reliant Homes to install gas appliances in new homes it builds in the Boxwood Subdivision off HD Atha Road in Monroe. Gas appliances would include a gas furnace and hot water heater and either a gas stove or dryer. The financial impact totals $115,900, according to city officials.
