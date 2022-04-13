Hollander Senior Living of Monroe closed this weekend, ahead of the initial April 30 shutdown date and a second set move-out deadline of April 15.
“As of April 7 we had successfully relocated the majority of residents,” said Elliott Hollander, owner of the assisted living facility.
Hollander said most residents’ relatives notified staff that they intended to move their family members out ahead of the April 15 date.
“On April 8 we received notice of an unexpected staffing change which could impact our ability to sufficiently staff the community in the final five days of operation,” he said. “We were able to coordinate the relocation of the remaining 12 residents five days earlier than planned, which was necessary to ensure uninterrupted care for our residents. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this caused.
“While this was not the final week we had planned for, I'm pleased to report that as of Sunday, April 10, 100% of our residents have successfully relocated and are receiving excellent care in their new homes, which is what matters most.”
Hollander publicly thanked individuals and organizations involved in the resettlement and resident transition process, including Hollander staff, residents’ family members, the Georgia Department of Community Health, the Georgia Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, local senior living placement agencies and healthcare staff in neighboring communities.
Some family members allege they received confusing information and were concerned staff would not be on site when they came to relocate their relatives.
Gainesville resident Lisa Nichol said her mother, 85-year old Sondra Chambers, had been a resident at Hollander for 15 years. Nichol said her mother’s health had declined over time.
Her mother had been receiving Hospice care at Hollander after she had been hospitalized for swelling of the brain in January.
Like Nichol, Mike Horsman – whose 93-year old mother also lived at Hollander – received a phone call Friday night alerting him that he needed to move his family member out on Saturday.
“We received an emergency call last night that we needed to come get mom first thing today as the staff are all leaving immediately,” Horsman said on Saturday.
Nichol confirmed that when she arrived at Hollander there was staff present.
Rep. Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe), who had been following the situation, confirmed late Friday night in an email that Walton County Sheriff’s deputies were onsite at the facility to do a wellness check. Williamson said that nine staff members were at Hollander during the wellness check.
Nichol said she has resettled her mother at an assisted living facility in Jackson County.
“Her new room is smaller than where she was,” Nichol said. “But residents are talkative and smiling. It’s a totally different atmosphere. I’m kicking myself for keeping her at Hollander for so long.”
Nichol said some residents were admitted to Hollander shortly before being notified of the April 30 shutdown. She said the facility informed families they would charge a $500 disposal fee for residents’ belongings left behind.
Nichol said she has contacted a law firm in Athens. Other family members of former Hollander residents said in social media posts that they are also speaking with attorneys.
The Monroe assisted living facility was formerly known as Summer’s Landing.
Hollander’s company, Hollander Properties LLC, also operates an assisted living facility in Sandy Springs.
