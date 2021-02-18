ATHENS, Ga. — A man who ran from police died Thursday after being shot by officers.
Athens-Clarke County officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Jackson County at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday. As officers followed the vehicle, it left the roadway in the area of Newton Bridge Road and Fritz Mar Lane and one man — later identified as 37-year-old Timothy Daniel Statham — fled into the woods.
Officers established a perimeter and began to negotiate with Statham to coax his surrender. At one point, police said, he allegedly advanced toward officers in a threatening manner with his hand concealed under his shirt and referenced having a gun, supposedly telling police he had more ammunition than they did.
Officers used “less lethal munitions,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said in a statement, but they didn’t stop the suspect. That’s when three officers fired their guns, striking the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in by the local Police Department, and later said no weapon was recovered at the scene.
The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/5POnQnz4zB— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) February 18, 2021
GBI officials said Statham faced felony warrants from Barrow and Jackson counties.
The involved officers were placed on administrative duties pending a review of the case. No police officers were hurt.
Statham’s body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and then turn over its findings to the district attorney for review.
Any witnesses are asked to call the GBI at 706-552-2309.
This was the ninth police shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2021.
