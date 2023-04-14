Walton County commissioner Lee Bradford was recently elected to fill an unexpired term on the 2022-23 Association of County Commissioners of Georgia Board of Managers.
Bradford will represent the association as an at-large representative which covers the entire state.
“I look forward to serving in this new role and I’m excited about the opportunity to represent my fellow colleagues as we work together to enhance and advance Georgia’s counties,” Bradford said.
Bradford was first elected to the Walton County BOC in 2015. Outside of his role on the commission, he is actively involved in his local community. He has a professional background in law enforcement and fire service.
As an ACCG at-large representative, Bradford will work with other board members to lead the association and guide policies during the remainder of the term.
