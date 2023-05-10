It will be a busy campaign year in Monroe.
Five incumbent city council members are up for re-election. At least one seat will likely have a new representative as District 4 incumbent Larry Bradley has said he is leaning toward not seeking re-election.
Julie Sams has already announced she will run for the District 4 seat. Other challengers may also jump in the race, especially if there is no incumbent.
Also up for re-election, if they decide to seek another term, are incumbents Lee Malcom (District 1) Myoshia Crawford (District 2), Norman Garrett (District 5), Nathan Little (District 7). There have been talks about challengers for Norman but no one has officially announced yet. City of Monroe council members Tyler Gregory, Chaz Boyce and David Dickinson, along with Monroe mayor John Howard, will each be up for re-election in 2025 should they decide to seek another term.
