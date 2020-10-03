Social Circle City Schools has chosen to stay the Redskins for the time being, citing budget woes and COVID-19 concerns as reasons why it’s not the time to consider changing its longtime mascot.
This reasoning has not impressed those opposed to the continued use of the Redskins name.
Since June, the Social Circle community has been engaged in at times contentious argument over the Redskins name.
Following the decision of the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which ceased using the name Redskins after years of protests from various organizations, other teams across the county at the scholastic and collegiate level also began reconsidering the use of Native American names and imagery in mascot nicknames and iconography.
The National Congress of American Indians sent a letter to the Social Circle Board of Education in July to lend their own support for changing the name.
“The use of ‘Native American’ sports mascots, logos or symbols perpetuates stereotypes of American Indians that are very harmful,” the letter stated. “The ‘warrior savage’ myth has plagued this country’s relationships with the Indian people, as it reinforces the racist view that Indians are uncivilized and uneducated and it has been used to justify policies of forced assimilation and destruction of Indian culture.”
The school board never acknowledged the letter in any of the public meetings at which the issue was discussed during public comments.
Adoris Gibbs, an alumna of Social Circle High School who was one of the first to oppose the name this summer, said last week’s announcement by SCCS superintendent Robbie Hooker was a disappointing decision.
“We are thankful that the board allowed us to publicly state the truth about the derogatory term ‘redskins,’” Gibbs said. “However, a meaningful conversation has an interactive two sides. Unfortunately, we were not granted that promised conversation before the superintendent made the unilateral decision to stop the conversation before the interaction started. The truth is still out there that Social Circle City Schools continues to embrace the ‘redskin tradition’ in spite of the woeful disrespect to Native Americans and the term’s bloody history.”
Nevertheless, the name remains popular in Social Circle with many. On social media, among those commenting on The Walton Tribune’s Facebook post on the decision, those supporting the name far outnumbered those opposed to the Redskins.
Yet the name remains contentious. Opposition to the name seems unlikely to disappear and although some argue the name can be seen as an honor, the national mood may be shifting in the other direction, as the NCAI stated in their public reaction to the change made by the Washington Football Team this summer.
“We call on all other sports teams and corporate brands to retire all caricatures of Native Americans that they use as their mascots,” the organization repeated in its letter to the SCCS. “We are not mascots — we are Native people, citizens of more than 500 tribal nations who have stood strong for millennia and overcome countless challenges to reach this pivotal moment in time when we can help transform America into the just, equitable and compassionate country our children deserve.”
