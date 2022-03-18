The Social Circle City Council recognized the Social Circle High School boys varsity basketball team Wednesday night for unifying and energizing the community during an “outstanding” basketball season.
At the start of the meeting, Mayor David Keener read with a lump in his throat a letter the Redskins’ head coach, Taylor Jackson, wrote thanking the players, their families and the fans. Keener then read a resolution approved by the council, to commemorate and honor the team.
The Social Circle boys’ basketball team won 30 games in the 2021-22 season in their quest to win a state championship. They won the Region 8A Public championship, the first for the team in 40 years, according to the resolution. The team was also the first SCHS varsity basketball team to reach the final four of the state championship since 1974.
Keener specifically recognized players Tyrhell Branch, Kelsey “KJ” Reid, Ja’Michael Trey Douglas, Amarion Russell, Camarius Gaither, Phillip Baynes Jr., Parker Dial, Dashon Yman, Lamarius Jackson, Quindarius Jackson, Jaylin Robinson and Adaryll “AJ” Vinson; and coaching staff including Jackson, assistant coaches Timothy Kemp and Kevin Barnes, scorebook keeper Ken Jackson, team manager Ciera Scarbrough and trainer Seirra Nix.
The Redskins lost to Drew Charter in the GHSA Class A Public Final Four at Valdosta State University. A scoring error that gave Drew Charter two additional first half points made the loss more difficult for the players, fans and community to accept.
Despite their loss, the mayor and council members commended the players for “taking the high road” and conducting themselves with dignity.
“You are superstars,” Mayor Pro Tem Traysa Price told the team. “You’ve taken us to a level we’ve not been in in years.”
In other city business, the council removed one item from the consent agenda to be tabled until the next regular council meeting on April 19. Council members are considering accepting streets in Phase IV of the Dove Landing residential development. However, city leaders want to ensure the roads get a second look by qualified engineers before moving forward.
Council members approved amending the city’s ordinance pertaining to open meetings and open records requests. All requests must now be made in writing to the city clerk.
The council also took action after reconvening into open meeting following an executive session where they discussed real estate. Municipal governments in Georgia are permitted to discuss personnel, litigation and real estate behind closed doors.
The council approved a $670,000 sale contract to sell water and sewer infrastructure at a rest stop off I-20 in Newton County to the Newton Water and Sewer Authority. The council also authorized Keener to sign the sale contract. City manager Eric Taylor said Social Circle had provided water and sewer service to the rest stop for years.
