MONROE, Ga. — Eight noncitizens tried to register to vote in Walton County, according to an audit of the state’s voter rolls.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said 1,634 people who tried to register to vote in Georgia could not be verified by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, program.
Raffensperger said those 1,634, including the eight from Walton County, were placed into “pending citizenship” status and not allowed to cast ballots.
“Ensuring that only citizens are voting in Georgia’s elections is key to upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger said in a news release.
“As liberal states and cities around the country are changing their laws to allow noncitizen voting, I will continue to take steps to ensure Georgia’s elections are executed with integrity. Leading the state’s first citizenship audit of the voter rolls is an important part of that effort.”
Raffensperger is facing a challenge from multiple candidates in the May 24 Republican primary as he seeks reelection, including Walton County’s congressman, Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Hice. Both have blamed Raffensperger for Trump losing Georgia’s electoral votes to Joe Biden in 2020.
Also in the GOP primary are David C. Belle Isle and T.J. Hudson. Democrats seeking the position are Dee Dawkins-Haigler, John Eaves, Floyd Griffin, Bee Nguyen and Michael Owens. Libertarian Ted Metz also qualified.
The secretary of state’s office said 2,258 voter registration applications in Georgia are in “pending citizenship” status. There are 624 records where the office has not been able to use the SAVE verification tool.
Raffensperger said none of the prospective voters flagged have cast ballots in the state.
The voter registration deadline for the primary elections is April 25.
