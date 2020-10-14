MONROE, Ga. — Did you receive an absentee ballot by mail but decide you’d rather vote in person instead?
You’re not alone. Not by a long shot.
Walton County elections officials said many voters did just that during the primaries and are making the same decision in the run-up to the Nov. 3 general election.
And while that’s an understandable decision, you can help yourself and elections workers if you’ll bring your original ballot with you when you come to vote, to help get it canceled efficiently.
Joyce Chambers of the Walton County Board of Elections told local Republicans at their meeting Monday night they could save themselves quite a bit of time if they’ll bring the absentee ballot with them if they choose to vote in person instead.
Chambers also said a second drop box has been added at Meridian Park in Loganville. Voters can drop their completed absentee ballots there, or at the box at the county elections office at 1110 E. Spring St. in Monroe.
“If you drop the ballot in the drop box, we’ll get it counted,” Chambers said, noting it gets checked by multiple elections officials.
Early voting began Monday morning and continues through Oct. 30.
