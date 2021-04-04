MONROE, Ga — Several utility poles were knocked down overnight during a police chase.
Details on the pursuit were not immediately available. But Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong of the Monroe Fire Department said the chase “caused issues all over town.”
Several of the collisions took place on Vine Street.
Among them are power outages for several Monroe and Walton Electric Membership Corp. customers. Some Monroe telecommunications customers are affected as well.
But by 8:05 a.m. Sunday, only one Walton EMC member in Walton County remained without service.
Walton County Jail records showed Monroe police arrested a 24-year-old man on a charge of fleeing to elude. The suspect was arrested at South Broad Street and Vine Street.
