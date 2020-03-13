WASHINGTON — Walton County’s congressman will keep his Monroe office open but close an office in the nation’s capital due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Effective Monday, the Washington office of Rep. Jody Hice will be closed temporarily with staff working remotely.
A news release by Hice’s office said the growing outbreak of COVID-19 and the confirmation of cases on Capitol Hill prompted the move, announced late Friday afternoon.
After careful deliberation, I am choosing to have my staff in Washington D.C. work from home. I do not make this decision lightly, but to ensure that we can best serve you, I must think of their health & wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/MbtNQQdTuP— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) March 13, 2020
“As I have previously shared, I regret that the coronavirus has necessitated the closing of the U.S. Capitol and the White House to the public,” Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, said.
“If you had travel plans and tours scheduled through my office, my staff is available to share information and I encourage you to call my offices. We apologize for the inconvenience.
“Meanwhile, my district offices in Monroe and Milledgeville will remain open and continue to operate as normal. However, for our health and yours, I encourage constituents to contact our district staff by telephone and avoid visiting for in-person meetings unless absolutely necessary.”
The Monroe office is at 100 Court St. downtown, beside the Historic Walton County Courthouse.
The Milledgeville office is at 3015 Heritage Road, Suite 6.