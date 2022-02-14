MADISON, Ga. — State Sen. Burt Jones announced a donation to Morgan Medical Center through a state tax credit program.
Jones, R-Jackson, and his Countryside auto dealerships made the $250,000 contribution, his Senate office announced Monday.
“Our hospitals and health care workers continue to persevere through another year of the pandemic,” Jones said.
“Their care is not limited to those impacted by COVID-19. These brave men and women risk their own safety and health to save lives, provide care and ensure that all of our citizens have access to the best care, regardless of external factors that may be impacting our health care infrastructure.
“Donations like this one are just an example of the many actions we can take to support our hospitals and frontline heroes during these challenging times. We owe hospitals and their workforce more gratitude than we can ever show. I will build on donations like these to ensure these hardworking individuals know their sacrifices are noticed and appreciated.”
Since 2017, the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program has allowed individuals and businesses to make donations to financially stressed rural hospitals in exchange for tax credits. Morgan Medical Center is the only hospital in Walton or a surrounding county to qualify in 2022.
The bill passed 163-0 in the House and 31-18 in the Senate before then-Gov. Nathan Deal signed it in 2016.
