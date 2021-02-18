MONROE, Ga. — The owner of a home that caught fire Wednesday morning has been charged with arson.
Lauren Ann Macke, 28, was served with a second-degree arson warrant after her arrest earlier in the day.
Walton County and Loganville firefighters arrived at her home at 5262 Meridian Lake Drive in unincorporated Monroe before 8 a.m. to call of a fire. It was extinguished quickly, and within hours investigators ruled it was set intentionally.
Macke was arrested at her home on charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a Probate Court matter from 2020.
She remained in the county jail Thursday morning with no bond set.
County tax records show she received the 1,500-square-foot home in a deed of gift in 2018.
Walton County Fire Rescue, the state fire marshal’s office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.
