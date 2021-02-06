A South Carolina man will be charged with two felonies after he gets out of the hospital.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified 19-year-old Aaron Lamont Jenkins as the driver who failed to stop for speeding in Greene County. After having his Ford Crown Victoria stopped between Madison and Social Circle, Jenkins allegedly shot at a sheriff’s deputy and was in turn shot by a state trooper.
Shortly before noon, a Greene County deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding charge, leading to a chase into Morgan County on I-20.
The GBI said Jenkins ran a Greene County deputy off the road and hit another deputy’s vehicle.
At 12:09 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver to end the chase about 3 miles west of the Madison/Monticello exit.
Jenkins wrecked and his vehicle stopped. The deputy and a trooper reportedly told Jenkins to show them his hands and he refused, and the officers said they saw the suspect holding a gun.
That’s when Jenkins allegedly fired the shot, leading the trooper to return fire. Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley called in the GBI to investigate.
None of the law enforcement personnel involved in the incident have been identified publicly.
The GBI said Jenkins was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Saturday night. He faces one count each of aggravated assault against a police officer and felony obstruction.
After release from the hospital, Jenkins will be taken to the Morgan County Jail.
No officers were hurt in the incident. Traffic was stopped on westbound I-20 for several hours as law enforcement investigated the shooting scene.
It was the second time Saturday a chase from another county spilled into Morgan County.
Late Saturday morning, Walton County sheriff’s deputies pursued a Lincoln Town Car on the southern end of the county but ended their pursuit when the suspect vehicle went into Morgan County on Prospect Road.
That’s the continuation of Pannell Road from southern Walton County.
Minutes later, a Morgan County deputy tried to stop the same car, which again fled the scene. The Lincoln crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Atlanta Highway (U.S. 278) and Brownwood Road, west of Madison.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the Lincoln driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional. Charges are pending against the driver, who has not been identified.
Deputies were still on the scene as the Greene County deputies chased their suspect into Morgan County.
