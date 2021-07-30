Dozens of friends, family, loved ones, well wishers and sports watchers alike turned out Thursday night to the Olympics watch party to watch Monroe’s own Javianne Oliver earn her way into the next stage at grabbing Olympics glory.
The crowd gathered at Southern Brewery Company in downtown Monroe to watch Oliver compete in the opening round of the 100 meter dash, taking in the first day of track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics while waiting for the homegrown track heroine to take her mark.
“It’s so exciting to see her perform at this level,” Marvin Oliver, father of the local Olympian, said. “It’s great to see so many here to watch her, too. I coached a lot of the people who are here, but there’s a lot of relatives here and friends.”
Marvin Oliver said he wishes he could have travled to Tokyo to see his daughter run in person, but the games’ stringent COVID protocols prevented it.
“It was disappointing, to be honest,” he said. “I would have loved to see her run. But she’s probably totally focused right now. If I texted her right now, I wouldn’t hear back until after the race.”
Due to the 13-hour time difference between Monroe and Tokyo, Oliver didn’t take to the track until nearly 11:30 p.m., earning second place in her heat to make it into the semifinals Saturday morning.
The crowd went wild.
“All she needed was second,” Marvin said. “I’m hoping to see a victory in the next race.”
Oliver will run in the semifinal at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, with the finals scheduled for 8:50 a.m.
The races will be broadcast during the Monroe Farmers Market on Court Street.
Southern Brewing will open at 8:30 a.m., with the Silver Queen food truck offering breakfast and Pot Luck Café also open and showing the Olympics coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.