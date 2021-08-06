Monroe City Councilman Norman Garrett alleged Tuesday during a regular council meeting that local police targeted minority concertgoers after they left Georgia’s Sweet Heat festival held at the fairgrounds off Church Street in Monroe on July 31.
The event was billed as a dog show “on a grand level” with food and gift vendors. Musical entertainment included headliner Lil Boosie.
Garrett brought up the allegations following Chief R.V. Watts’ monthly police report. Garrett said he received numerous phone calls from Black festival attendees alleging they were pulled over by Monroe police after leaving the event.
The councilman demanded Watts report on how many white motorists were stopped that day compared to the number of Black drivers. He also asked fellow council members, most of who are white, if Monroe police had ever stopped them.
Two white councilmembers raised their hands. Councilwoman Lee Malcom admitted she was cited for speeding when she was rushing home late one evening after leaving a lengthy council meeting.
Watts said he had spoken with event organizers before and after the event. He had also contacted other law enforcement entities ahead of the festival asking them to be on standby should the MPD need assistance.
Watts said his department was alerted via an online post that 5,000 or more people were expected to attend the event. There was no need to call in additional law enforcement as the festival went smoothly, the chief said.
Garrett questioned the chief’s information source, and then asked why a helicopter was cited in the vicinity. Watts and several councilmembers responded that other emergency incidents had occurred in the region over the weekend, and that the helicopter’s presence was not related to the festival.
