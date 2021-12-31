Walton County’s cities will swear in new public servants this first month of 2022.
Municipal elections were held in November 2021, and voters in Monroe, Loganville and Social Circle chose both newcomers and incumbents to lead their local governments.
In Monroe, Judge Jeff Foster will conduct a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Mayor John Howard won reelection to a second term. Howard ran against opponent Emilio Kelly.
District 8 Councilman David Dickinson beat his challenger, former fire Chief Bill Owens, to retain his seat. Former District 3 Councilman Ross Bradley lost to challenger Charles Boyce IV.
District 6 Councilman Tyler Gregory ran unopposed.
Gregory won a special election in 2020 to take the place of the late Vice Mayor Wayne Adcock.
Monroe’s first regular council meeting for 2022 will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 11.
In Loganville, incoming Mayor Skip Baliles, who ran unopposed and two new council members and one incumbent will be sworn in on Jan. 13, before conducting the second half of a regular meeting, according to city spokesman Robbie Schwartz.
Baliles, 74, had previously served on the City Council from 2012-20.
Incumbent Loganville Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger and newcomers Melanie Long and Branden Whitfield beat out four other candidates for three at-large seats on City Council.
Outgoing Mayor Rey Martinez did not seek reelection for Loganville mayor in 2021, choosing instead to run for state House District 114. State Rep. Tom Kirby, who currently serves the district, declined to seek reelection.
The 114th Georgia House District currently includes western Walton County, as well as parts of Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.
Martinez was elected mayor of Loganville in 2017. He was the first minority mayor Walton County has had.
The Social Circle City Council will hold its organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the community room.
District 1 Councilwoman Traysa Price won reelection to City Council over opponent Adolphus Gaither.
Price, 53, has served on the council for the last 16 years and currently serves as mayor pro tempore. She grew up in Social Circle and works as a site operations analyst and in IT for advertising company RentPath, which is a division of Redfin.
District 3 Councilman Nathan Boyd was elected to a full term in November 2021. Boyd was appointed to fill the previously vacant seat on council last May. He has served as chairman for the Social Circle Main Street Commission and is pastor of Church at the Grove in Social Circle.
