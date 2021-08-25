Retired football star Herschel Walker made official the dreams of a former president, announcing Wednesday morning he’ll run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Walker, 59, recently moved his residence back to Atlanta from Texas. Former President Donald Trump had urged Walker to run for the Senate seat the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, won in a special election runoff earlier this year.
“Our country is at a crossroads and I can’t sit on the sidelines anymore,” said Walker, a Wrightsville native and the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner.
“America is the greatest country in the world, but too many politicians in Washington are afraid to say that. Where else could a poor kid from a small town in Georgia become valedictorian of his high school, earn the Heisman Trophy, play professional football, represent the United States in the Olympics and become CEO of multiple companies?”
Walker joins a Republican primary that includes state Agriculture Secretary Gary Black, small-business owner and Air Force veteran Kelvin King, and banking executive and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler.
Trump has been urging Walker, who has lived in Texas for decades, to jump into the contest. After publicly flirting with the idea for weeks, Walker registered to vote in Georgia last week.
On Tuesday, he filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission as well as a separate statement of organization for Team Herschel Inc., which will serve as his campaign team.
The Democratic Party of Georgia predicted Walker’s candidacy will damage Republican chances of unseating Warnock next year.
“Walker’s entrance into Georgia’s chaotic GOP Senate primary is the nightmare scenario that Republicans have spent the entire [election] cycle trying to avoid,” Democratic spokesman Dan Gottlieb said. “By the end of this long, divisive and expensive intra-party fight, it’ll be clear that none of these candidates are focused on the issues that matter most to Georgians.”
Black posted a video welcoming Walker to the race and poking at his decades away from Georgia and inviting him to join the agriculture secretary at a fish fry in Perry this weekend.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., announced his endorsement for Walker on Wednesday. Carter, of Pooler, had considered running for the Senate seat but only if Walker did not.
