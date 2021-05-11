In response to residents’ concerns over future growth, the city of Loganville will hold an introductory class on planning and zoning and two town halls this month.
The class will cover the basics of planning and zoning beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday inside City Hall on 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The class is expected to last an hour and will be followed by a question and answer session with city officials. Those interested in attending the class in person are asked to email info@loganville-ga.gov with their name, address and contact number so copies of class material can be prepared ahead of time. The class will also be made available via YouTube Live at www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ
Two town hall meetings are also scheduled for May to inform the public about the potential for downtown revitalization and welcome citizen input.
The first town hall will be held May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Gym, on 135 Main St. Meeting facilitators will focus on ideas for the redevelopment of downtown. This comes on the heels of a recently completed survey conducted by the Citizens Advisory Group limited to city residents and business owners that also sought feedback on a variety of ideas for the redevelopment of Main Street. About 950 people responded to the online survey, which exceeded the number of people who voted in the 2019 citywide elections. Survey respondents also provided 365 additional comments about their vision for Loganville.
Like the survey, the meeting will serve as a tool to help city leaders formulate guidelines. City officials can then draft a request for proposals that would first focus on potential redevelopment ideas for city-owned properties. Proposals will likely work within the restraints of the already existing zoning regulations for the Main Street Overlay, which were approved in 2018. The zoning currently restricts residential options to only lofts or flats with a minimum square footage of 900 feet above retail space. Freestanding apartment buildings are not allowed under the Main Street Overlay zoning.
The meeting will be made available live via Loganville’s YouTube channel. Anyone who cannot make the meeting is encouraged to email any comments to info@loganville-ga.gov
The second town hall will be held May 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Gym and will focus on the challenges facing the existing O’Kelly Memorial Library. The O’Kelly Library Board of Trustees, library manager Rick Vetsch and Azalea Regional Library System director Stacy Brown will host this meeting. Library officials will share how an updated, safely walkable and larger facility located in downtown Loganville can meet the needs of a growing community and encourage foot traffic and natural revitalization in the heart of the city.
