The curtains open, and a familiar character takes the stage. He is a handsome prince who is spoiled, selfish and unkind. Soon after, an old beggar woman offers him a rose in exchange for shelter from the bitter cold. The rest… is a tale as old as time.
The beloved Disney musical, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” was put on by middle school students at Loganville Christian Academy, and ran from March 3-5 at the school.
Although the tale in itself is a magical story, the most magical thing to watch was the amazing talent held by the students, who enrolled in this middle school theater class at LCA.
Elizabeth Coreas, who currently works at LCA as a Spanish and electives teacher, came up with the idea to revive LCA’s middle school theater class after her own seventh grade daughter, Lisette, expressed her desire for acting.
Students auditioned to be in the class in the spring, and in the fall began their seven-month dive into creating this amazing production.
The fun loving cast was led by Christopher Morton as The Beast and Kerri Clower as Belle.
During this time Coreas worked with 25 talented kids.
“The entire thing was just a lot of fun,” she said. “Seeing the kids fall in love with their roles and bring their characters to life was beautiful!”
Justin Teffertiller, an eighth grader who played villain Gaston in the play, said it was a great experience.
“‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ was a great opportunity for me,” he said. “I enjoyed having creative liberty to make the character Gaston my own.”
Students also enjoyed collaborating with one another. Students Anna Meyers, who played the Enchantress, and Katebeth Sanchez, as the lothario candelabra Lumiere, led the class in creating unique and fun choreography.
Of course, it takes a village to make a production like this a reality. Parents of the actors poured their hearts into this by contributing baked goods for a bake sale that led to phenomenal costume rentals. The parents of Rebecca Letke, who played the matronly housekeeper teapot Mrs. Potts, also built flats for the class to use as sets, and several talented high school students assisted in painting them.
As for props, Lydia Kay Blackburn, LCA’s art teacher, led her own middle school class in painting and creating several unique pieces.
The show was spectacular to watch, and was sold out on opening night.
LCA’s fine arts program continues to be a ray of sunshine within the community, and Coreas and her ensemble are hopeful that many more students will be drawn to perform on the LCA stage!