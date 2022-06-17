The final pieces of the puzzle for the 2022 general election will be put in place Tuesday as voters make their choices in runoff contests.
On the Republican side, the 10th Congressional District race takes top priority as the only race on the runoff ballot.
Mike Collins and Vernon Jones finished first and second respectively in the May 24 primary among eight candidates. The runoff has turned extremely ugly with Collins running online ads referring to Jones as a conman, carpetbagger and criminal.
Jones filed a police incident report with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office last week contending Collins crossed the line with a following a tweet posted by Collins encouraging violence against Jones depicting both a rape whistle featuring Jones’ name and a loaded gun.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a legitimate threat of violence although officials said they would monitor and look at any future concerns Jones had. Jones filed the report in Madison where he resides. (See related story).
Collins has pushed the fact he has numerou endorsements from previous candidates in the GOP 10th District race as well as various local elected officials including many sheriffs in the 10th District.
Jones has the high-powered endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Collins finished second in the 2014 race to eventual winner Jody Hice who left the seat open this year when he launched a failed bid for Georgia Secretary of State. Hice will continue to be the 10th District Congressional representaive until the end of the year but he will not hold elected office in 2023.
Democratic voters will also make a runoff choice in the 10th Congressional District between Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Fore. Johnson-Green has been the Democratic nominee the past two elections but was easily defeated by Hice by times.
Fore is making her first run.
“My opponent is running on name recognition, but she has name recognition only because she has already been the nominee and losts this election twice,” Fore said. “She got fewer votes than Biden in 2020. She has demonstrated she doesn’t presuade crossover voters in the general election and that’s what we need to beat Vernon Jones or Mike Collins in November. We can’t make the same mistake a third time.”
Democratic voters also have several statewide runoffs to decide. There are no statewide runoffs ont he GOP ballot.
Polls are open Tuesday 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.