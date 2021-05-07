Monroe City Council members engaged in a lively discussion during a work session Tuesday over potential funding mechanisms for the city’s proposed Downtown Green project.
Members agreed the full council would take up a request to authorize Monroe city administrator Logan Propes to pursue funding for the Green on Tuesday, at the council’s next regular meeting. Monroe city council meetings start at 6 p.m. and are held in City Hall at 215 N. Broad Street.
Propes informed the council there is currently $971,789.83 in available funds for the project. This amount includes a portion of SPLOST 2019 revenue and an anticipated $500,000 reimbursable grant. He asked council to consider borrowing $3.2 million via a lease-purchase style loan from the Georgia Municipal Association to complete the Downtown Green. The loan would have a 2.5% interest rate if paid back in annual installments of $365,628.04 over 10 years, and a 2.75% rate if paid back in yearly payments of $263,229.35 over 15 years.
The city administrator also offered other loan estimates for the council to examine: $6.2 million to complete the Green and other parks; $7.2 million for the Green and a fire station; and $10.2 million for the Green, other parks and the fire station.
Propes explained that the $3.2 million GMA loan could gradually be repaid with SPLOST revenue as it comes in. City finance director Beth Thompson added that the growth in the tax digest should allow for payback of the loan.
The city has so far spent $228,210.17 in 2019 SPLOST revenue on the project, after purchase costs, to design, plan and engineer the Downtown Green site at 306 S. Madison Ave.
City officials have been envisioning a Downtown Green for at least three years. The Green would serve as a destination location, to draw visitors and residents to downtown for concerts and other family-friendly events and recreational activities.
“That’s the heart of our city, that’s our focal point,” said council member David Dickinson. “This is what brings thousands of people into the downtown.”
Council member Larry Bradley voiced concern over taking on debt from a loan, and wondered if the council should reexamine its priorities. Bradley stated the city needs a new fire station.
Council member Ross Bradley said he was willing to look at different funding sources and wanted more information on possible loan rates and payback amounts.
Council member Norman Garrett clarified he supports the Downtown Green project, but also wants to ensure other park projects can be completed, like continuing upgrades to Mathews Park and other city parks.
City staff informed council members that a new restroom has been installed at Mathews Park and would be open to the public once the ground dries out from recent thunderstorms. The total cost of improvements to Mathews Park stands at about $158,063 so far.
