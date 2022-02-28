MONROE, Ga. — A Georgia Chamber poll showed broad support locally for the Rivian Inc. automotive plant.
The survey of registered voters in the four counties represented in the Joint Development Authority, which owns the land Rivian chose to build its facility to build electric vehicles, showed a majority of voters support for the project, according to a news release Monday morning from the chamber.
The Georgia Chamber commissioned Cygnal for the independent survey. Cygnal surveyed 450 randomly selected registered voters in Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties between Feb. 11-13 about the project at Stanton Springs North.
That’s a nearly 2,000-acre site straddling Morgan and Walton counties, with a portion in eastern Social Circle.
The survey showed 54% of registered voters in the area have heard of the Rivian project. Of those who are aware of it, 49% support it and 24% oppose it.
Of those who identify themselves as “highly likely” to vote, the project had support by a margin of more than 2-to-1.
Gov. Brian Kemp joined local leaders and company officials Dec. 16 outside the state Capitol to announce Rivian had chosen Georgia for the project. Since then, a vocal group mostly centered around Rutledge in Morgan County, has emerged to oppose the EV plant.
More than two dozen community groups in the four counties — including the chambers of commerce in Newton and Walton counties — wrote letters to local governments this month expressing their support for the project.
“We are committed to helping the Department of Economic Development and local partners facilitate a transparent and environmentally friendly plan of action that leads to the same kind of economic success and corporate stewardship we see across Georgia and call on political candidates to do the same,” Chris Clark, the president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, said.
“Unfortunately, recent efforts by candidates from both parties to criticize economic growth projects, local efforts or major sporting events for political gain are counterproductive and harmful to the long-term economic prosperity of our communities and the economic mobility of the next generation.”
Former Sen. David Perdue, who is running against Kemp in the Republican primary for governor, has said he opposes the Rivian deal and will make an appearance in Rutledge on Tuesday.
In a statement, Perdue criticized the Rivian deal and one of the company’s major investors, George Soros.
“Real economic development is straightforward,” Perdue said. “Growth should be organic, and the local community and its leaders should be involved in the process.
“Obviously that is not the case here.”
The chairman of the JDA, Jerry Sivio, and chairmen of the Boards of Commissioners of the four counties wrote a letter to the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development asking the state to take over the permitting process.
Commissioner Pat Wilson said the state would set up four public committees: Workforce Development; Local Business Engagement; Site Design and Environmental; and Civic Engagement, Public Benefits and Land Conservation.
With the state taking the lead on the project — and taking over title to the Stanton Springs North land — local boards such as the Walton County Planning Commission have no need to weigh in on proposed zoning changes.
The Morgan County Planning and Development Department staff reportedly urged 26 restrictions on the project before it would recommend zoning changes.
In a statement from the Georgia Chamber, Mayor Fred Perriman of Madison said he supports the Rivian project.
“I believe this type of business in our area will enrich the lives of our community members, especially our young families,” he said. “Even though a development of this size may present its own set of challenges, the addition of Rivian in our county will provide opportunities for well-paying jobs as well as positively impact business in Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties.”
The poll was conducted before the JDA and its counties asked the state to take over the project. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.
Poll the HOMEOWNERS. I am quite positive that there is a much different feeling among the actual people that have the most invested…their properties, their homes and quality of life.
