An early-morning fire at the Walton County Fire Rescue Station 7 caused major damage to the facility and is currently under investigation.
At 3:39 a.m. on April 21, the firefighter on duty was awakened by smoke detectors. Upon investigation he found a fire in the apparatus bay at the station. The firefighter was able to escape the facility and called for a fire alarm by radio to the 911 center.
The station is located at 2077 Nunnally Shoals Road in Good Hope. The fire appears to have originated in the apparatus bay where engine 7 was. The engine was a complete loss.
The fire station also sustained major structural damage throughout the building. Other apparatus was able to be removed.
Walton County fire stations 9, 11, 12, 14 and 19 responded to the fire along with the City of Monroe Fire Department. Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office have been requested to investigate the cause of the fire.
