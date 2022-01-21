The Social Circle City Council approved a final plat Tuesday following a public hearing where no one from the public spoke for or against reconfiguring Thurman Baccus Industrial Park from 13 lots into six lots.
Industrial park owners Kyle Ward and Eric Adcock bought 13 lots on Thurman Baccus Road, and also bought property at 955 E. Hightower Trail that has an existing storage business. Ward and Adcock are building another storage building behind the existing structure, according to planning administrator Barbara Schlageter.
Schlageter told council members during a Jan. 10 work session that the owners want to erect buildings on the property to be leased to different types of tradespeople, like electricians and plumbers.
She explained the new owners must adhere to city zoning ordinances, which would likely require them to pave parking areas rather than just put down gravel. However, the new owners can alter the original covenants that were placed on the property by the previous owner in 2008, Schlageter said. The property is zoned Light Industrial.
In other city business, council members approved a change in the Service Delivery Strategy made by the city of Loganville.
City Manager Eric Taylor explained that because Social Circle is a party to the SDS, along with Walton County and the cities of Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove, Between, Jersey and Good Hope, and the Joint Development Authority, the city must approve any changes made to the SDS by any of the other entities.
The Loganville City Council approved a resolution last November that restricts Loganville from providing sewer outside its territorial limits.
In December, Social Circle council members approved an agreement to install natural gas in the Boxwood Subdivision. Bids for the project opened on Dec. 22. The following two bids were received: $67,937.50 from D. Lance Souther Inc., and $71,025 from Harrison & Harrison, Inc. The council approved the low bid from D. Lance Souther.
The council also approved an added agenda item, to allow the installation of a retaining wall in the backyard of a future Jubilee subdivision homeowner where a city utility easement is located. Taylor said the wall is necessary to prevent water runoff on the property, and the city will be able to access its utility easement at any time in the future. A deed restriction has been recorded to indicate that the wall can remain and will show up in any subsequent title searches.
