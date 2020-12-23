GOOD HOPE, Ga. — Charges are pending after a crash that killed a Morgan County man on Monday.
State troopers said a Madison man crossed the center of High Shoals Road and into the path of a northbound pickup, causing the fatal collision.
An assistant coroner pronounced 44-year-old William Cagle dead at the scene.
Troopers said a 2013 Ford SRW Super Duty going north crossed the centerline, striking Cagle’s 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty. The collision caused both trucks to spin before coming to rest.
The driver of the 2013 Ford was 18-year-old Dawson Conn of Madison. He was injured and transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation.
