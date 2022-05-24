Two Walton County incumbent commissioners did well at the polls during Tuesday's primary election.
District 4 incumbent Lee Bradford and District 5 incumbent Dr. Jeremy Adams both faced challenges in Tuesday's primary election.
Bradford took a commanding lead early against challenger Jamie McCord in the District 4 primary and never trailed. With 85% of the votes in the district counted, Bradford had compiled 79%. The District 4 incumbent has no general election opposition.
Bradford continued an election day tradition of turning off his phone at 7 p.m. and traveling the district removing his campaign signs. He said his objective as a commissioner is to vote the will of the citizens.
Adams held off Laurie Hawks in the District 5 contest 65-35.
Adams will face Democrat Adrienne N. Dowdy Odum in the general election.
Adams did not hold an election night gathering as he said he was working all day Tuesday and was going to spend the evening with his family. He said he was humbled by the show of support on election day in District 5.
"I plan to continue working hard to represent the district well with integrity and professionalism," Adams said. "I will now prepare for my Democratic challenger in the general election."
The Republican battle for the 10th Congressional seat is headed for a runoff. Mike Collins and Vernon Jones were leading the district race which covers several counties
Collins was in front most of the night with 26% while Jones continued to close the gap at 22%. Neither Collins or Jones had enough votes to win without a runoff.
Timothy Barr and Paul Broun were battling for third place. Monroe's Marc McCain, despite showing respectable numbers in Walton County, trailed the field with 5 overall.
In the Democratic primary for the 10th District, Tabitha Johnson-Green, the 2018 and 2020 nominee, led a five-candidate field with 41%. Her runoff opponent appears to be either Jessica Allison Fore (19%) or Phyllis Hatcher (18.) Loganville's Femi Oduwole had 11%.
The 10th District leans heavily Republican so the Democratic nominee faces long odds in the fall.
In the District 17 State Senate race, Brian Strickland had a wide lead with 79% of the vote against Brett Mauldin. Strickland will face Democrat Kacy D. Morgan in November.
In statewide races, Herschel Walker won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate without a runoff. Incumbent governor Brian Kemp also survived challenges from four opponents in the Republican primary.
Those races will feature high-profile general election matchups with Kemp facing Democrat Stacey Abrams and Walker challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. The state Libertarian Party will also have candidates on the statewide ballot in those races making it possible for runoffs if no candidate gets 50% plus one.
