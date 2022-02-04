Loganville police Chief Mike McHugh and Lt. Terry Malcom made countless personal sacrifices during their long careers in law enforcement. While their families ate quiet dinners at home, celebrated birthdays and observed holidays, the two were often on duty. Both men retired on Monday, and said they hope to make up some of that lost time with family.
“It was a good feeling to retire with the chief,” Malcom said. “We’ve known each other for years and years. He worked with the sheriff’s department before he worked with us. It was rewarding to be able to retire with the chief.”
“Chief McHugh was with the department for more than 20 years, and Lt. Malcom served the citizens of Loganville for more than 30,” Mayor Skip Baliles said. “I would say that is the very definition of commitment. Our city has been very fortunate to have such dedicated officers working to keep Loganville safe.”
City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz confirmed the City Council is expected to name interim Chief Dick Lowry as police chief at the next regular meeting on Feb. 10. Lowry served as McHugh’s assistant chief. He’s been with the LPD for 16 years and was made assistant chief 13 years ago.
“We worked together at the sheriff’s office when we were down there,” McHugh said of Lowry. “I knew his character and moral fiber. We thought a lot alike when it came to law enforcement philosophy. I knew he’d be a good replacement some day.”
McHugh joined the city’s police force 23 years ago and was appointed chief in 2002. He initiated changes in the department even before he became chief. McHugh said he was one of only 13 LPD officers then.
“There was no full-time criminal investigations unit,” he said. “There were so many areas that needed to be addressed.”
McHugh was one of the LPD’s first criminal investigators. As chief, he built up the division. Later, McHugh added a School Resource Officer division and created a Strategic Response Team.
He said the SRO unit has been nationally recognized four times since 2006.
“Those guys deserve 100% of the credit,” McHugh said. “We try to work hand in glove with teachers and staff (at schools).”
About 17 years ago, he and Pastor Russ Butcher at Church of the Grove started the Christmas holiday charitable program Shop with a Hero. At risk children in need of a positive experience with public safety are selected to shop at Walmart with a police officer, firefighter or other community helper.
“It’s always so touching,” McHugh said.
His law enforcement career began with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 11, 1988. Then-Sheriff Franklin Thornton had hired McHugh. Thornton was sheriff from 1969 until his death in 1996.
“He was like a father to me,” McHugh said. “It was a devastating loss not just for me but for the whole department (when he died). He’d been sheriff for nearly 30 years.”
Malcom, who was a shift commander with the LPD, followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a police officer 35 years ago. He was with the Monroe Police Department prior to his tenure with the LPD.
“People are always going to need help,” he said. “When you help people that need help, it gives you a good feeling.”
Neither Malcom nor McHugh went into law enforcement right after finishing school.
Malcom was in the grocery business as a young man. He found more satisfaction in law enforcement.
“You’ve got something different every single day,” Malcom said. “You might run across something you’ve never seen.”
“I always had a respect for and an attraction to public safety services,” McHugh said. “I always admired police officers and firemen growing up. I felt it was something I wanted to explore.”
Before he entered law enforcement, McHugh worked in the missile assembly division with Rockwell International in Duluth.
He still likes to tinker and plans to spend more time in his shop at home.
“I do a lot of different things in my shop,” McHugh said. He makes custom knives and acoustic guitars, and welds. The retired chief plans to produce a mandolin for the first time.
“And I paint. I do portraits,” McHugh said, referring to the portraits he painted of fallen Georgia State Patrol troopers. “That was quite an honor.”
His commissioned portraits are displayed at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Atlanta.
Malcom said he plans to take time off and reflect on what he might like to do next.
“I just want to enjoy being off right now,” he said. Malcom added that he plans to take trips with his grandchildren.
