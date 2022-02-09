MONROE, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump has waded into the 10th District race for Congress, endorsing the newest candidate, Vernon Jones.
Jones, a former state representative from DeKalb County, dropped out of the race for governor Monday to run for Congress.
“When it comes to Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, I have only one choice, and the man’s name is Vernon Jones, a very special person,” Trump said in a video message released Wednesday morning by the Jones campaign.
Jones, 61, served in the state House from 2017-21 and previously was the CEO of the DeKalb County government. He was elected as a Democrat but spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention in favor of Trump’s reelection and switched parties upon leaving the legislature.
I’m proud to have President Trump’s endorsement, confidence and support as I seek to represent the people of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District. America First movement is alive and well! The squad better get ready! pic.twitter.com/lNXeC6Uucr— Vernon Jones For Congress (@RepVernonJones) February 9, 2022
Jones was a longshot in his bid to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp, and the challenge became even tougher when former U.S. Sen. David Perdue entered the race.
Jones switched gears to the 10th District race for Congress, an open seat with Rep. Jody Hice’s bid for secretary of state.
The 10th District is a swath of north and east Georgia, stretching from the eastern suburbs of Atlanta to metro Augusta. Hice, a Republican, was elected in 2014 as a pastor from Bold Springs. He moved to Greensboro a few years later to be nearer the center of the district but maintains an office in downtown Monroe.
An even dozen Republican candidates have filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run in the May 24 primary. That doesn’t include Jones.
Among the candidates are state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville, whom Hice has endorsed; former Rep. Paul Broun of Athens; Jackson trucking magnate Mike Collins, who made the GOP runoff against Hice in 2014 and is a son of the late Rep. Mac Collins; and Monroe businessman Marc McMain, who touts the endorsement of Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman.
But Trump got more than 70% of the vote locally and remains popular. He’s backed a slate of candidates in the Peach State including Perdue for governor, state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson for lieutenant governor, Hice for secretary of state and now Jones for Congress.
“He’s an America-first fighter who will never back down to either the establishment or the radical left,” Trump said of Jones.
“Few fought harder for election integrity in 2020 than Vernon, and he’s a big supporter of a very good man running for governor, David Perdue. He has my complete and total endorsement. Vernon will not let you down.”
At least one of Jones’ opponents has begun to fight back against the newcomer.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Collins called Jones “a corrupt, carpetbagging, lifelong Democrat from DeKalb County accused of rape.”
While Jones was leading the DeKalb government, a Lithonia woman accused him of rape. The district attorney dropped the charges, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting at the time that the woman wanted to avoid the trauma of a trial. Jones at the time declared himself exonerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.