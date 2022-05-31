“The hum of bees is the voice of the garden.”
— Elizabeth Lawrence, American horticulture writer and landscape
architect
Bee keeping keeps busy Anne Huntsinger humming. Huntsinger, a business owner and Loganville council member, finds her new passion meditative.
“I love the way they smell; the honey and the comb,” she said. “It (bee keeping) is a very calming thing to do.”
Huntsinger began her expensive but promising hobby less than three years ago to help make wise use of farmland she and her husband own. They plan to raise grass-fed beef there in the future.
“We don’t go down everyday to the farm,” she said. “We work.”
Huntsinger owns The Wren Group, an accounting and bookkeeping firm located in Hampton Place off Lawrenceville Road In Loganville.
Huntsinger researched animal husbandry and decided bee keeping was a fascinating craft she could learn.
Judging by the recent awards she has received for the honey her bees have produced, the novice bee keeper has gotten off to a phenomenal start. Huntsinger recently attended the 30th annual Young Harris Beekeeping Institute sponsored by the University of Georgia where her honey won first place in the novice division. Last fall, her honey won third place for new bee keepers at the Georgia National Fair in Perry.
In January 2020, Huntsinger attended a class at a local beekeeping club. She ordered her bees from the class instructor the following April.
Huntsinger estimates that her initial investment in bee keeping was about $1,000. She said she established her sideline after procuring her first two “nucs” or nuclear bee colonies including their queens. She also bought extraction equipment for the honey, a smoker to keep the bees docile and protective clothing.
Huntsinger dived into learning all she could about her tiny, hard working farm hands. She said she worries about whether her bees are getting enough to eat. She said she didn’t extract any honey the first year to ensure there was enough food for her bees. Huntsinger said she had to learn about treating for pests and diseases that could harm the bees in her hives. She keeps detailed records of her bee keeping operation and sometimes films her hive inspections while wearing a go pro.
“Bees are big business,” she said, explaining that these valuable pollinators are often transported to almond orchards in states like California. Bee hives are established by almond growers and other farmers to help pollinate their crops.
Huntsinger said she has learned that a bee’s pollen pants — meaning the pouches on the sides of a bee’s back legs — can be yellow, orange or brown in color dependent on the types of flower or tree pollen bees gather for the honey. The resulting honey will be light or dark in color also, she added.
“We planted about 17 acres (of red clover) for the bees along with winter peas, radish and rye for the pasture,” she said.
Bee keeping has its risks, of course. Still, the occasional sting does not deter Huntsinger from checking on her bees at least once a week. She usually inspects her hives between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the worker bees are away gathering pollen. It’s safer this way, though not foolproof.
“I get stung,” Huntsinger said. “I don’t like it, it hurts.” She said she’s been “popped” on her face through the veil, once on her lip and twice on the eyebrow.
Huntsinger now has eight hives. She expanded her bee keeping operation by splitting her hives. Bee keepers will often split a hive when it starts getting overcrowded.
Huntsinger has even helped out a fellow Loganville business owner when she and another bee keeper removed a swarm of bees that had settled on the fence behind a car dealership.
“This is the time of year they swarm,” she said. Bees swarm when the colony becomes overcrowded and the bees are looking to start a new colony. Bee keepers can safely remove a swarm and properly re-home them.
Huntsinger has certified as a bee keeper, the first level of certification for serious bee keepers. Next year she will test to become a journeyman. The higher levels are master and master craftsman, she said. Certifications include written and practical exams, as well as being observed during a hive inspection.
Huntsinger said her bee keeping will eventually bring in extra income.
Currently she is breaking even, she said.
No matter whether or not she earns money, her bees already earn their keep.
“Everybody wants honey,” she said.
To contact Huntsinger about her bees email: anne@wrenfarms.com
