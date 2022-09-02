The investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues following the arrest of Walton County Board of Education member Simoan Baker, 33, of Monroe
The investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues following the arrest of Walton County Board of Education member Simoan Baker, 33, of Monroe
Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion.
Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on Aug. 20, without incident, officials said.
On June 27, the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to investigate suspected criminal misconduct of Baker who serves on the Walton County Board of Education. The investigation revealed that Baker had stolen more than $24,000 from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name.
This took place between November of 2020 to November of 2021.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is easked to contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Baker has not responded to requests for comment. BOE chairman Coleman Landers said he had no public response on the legal matter.
Officials with the Walton County School System also declined to comment saying it was not a board matter.
Baker currently still holds her seat on the BOE.
