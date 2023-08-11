Walton County Fire Rescue assistant chief Craig League said WCFR and Walton County Sheriffs office personnel investigated an incident involving an airplane that lost a propellor.
“At 2:04 p.m. (Wednesday) a passerby advised an airplane lost a propeller, and the propeller was lying in the roadway on Walnut Grove Jersey Road near Paul Smith Road,” League said. “Firefighters and deputies searched the area for a possible crash site.”
