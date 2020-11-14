The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is awaiting the doctor’s report after an autopsy of a man who was found dead in Social Circle last weekend.
The body of 43-year-old Seneca Williams was found in the yard of a Sweetgum Street home early on the evening of Nov. 7.
At about 2 that morning, Social Circle police officers investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash approached Williams, believing he was responsible and noting Williams faced warrants for his arrest.
Williams ran and officers chased him. A police officer used a Taser to try and stop Williams, but he reportedly resisted and escaped arrest.
Williams wasn’t seen again until a citizen found his body at about 7:30 p.m.
The Police Department called in the GBI to investigate.
Mark W. Lavender, an assistant special agent in charge from the GBI office in Athens, said Friday a case agent has conducted interviews in the past week but no further actions have been taken.
Lavender said the GBI will advise the district attorney’s office of its findings after reviewing the report of the medical examiner.
