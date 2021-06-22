Get ready to wear patriotic red, white and blue attire this summer because Walton County’s three cities’ are celebrating Independence Day in a big way.
Both Social Circle and Loganville’s jam-packed events will be held Saturday.
“This will be the largest fireworks show we’ve ever done,” said Social Circle’s Downtown Director Amber McKibben. “It’s going to be a much bigger bang this year.”
“This year’s event will see a return of the kids’ zone, with one of the football fields full of inflatables, a miniature golf course and other activities,” said Kristy Daniel, Loganville events and marketing director. “We will also have a volleyball net set up and cornhole boards to help create a fun-filled family atmosphere. Considering we had to deal with COVID last year as well as Mother Nature with a heavy downpour delaying the start of the concert, I think we had a great turnout. And we are expecting another great turnout this year.”
Social Circle’s annual Independence Day celebration will be moved from Stephen’s Park to the city’s downtown area for the first time.
“There will be no parade this year,” McKibben said.
However, Social Circle has planned a street festival that will begin at noon and last until 5 p.m.
“It will be like a mini Friendship Festival,” McKibben said.
Cherokee Road will be closed to traffic during that period so that 10 to 20 arts, crafts and food vendors and a car show can safely set up, according to McKibben. There will also be kids activities, like face painting.
Proceeds from the car show will be dedicated to the Police Who Care fund, a charity supported by law enforcement agencies for community benefit. Local law enforcement from across the area will be present to show their support, she said.
McKibben said festival organizers have reached out to Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton in the hope that he can attend the car show. Cotton is recovering from a slight stroke.
McKibben credits Kale Waddleton and Michael Ballard for putting the car show together. The duo organized the car show held May 1 in Social Circle.
Once the street festival ends at 5 p.m., vendors and car show participants will have time to break down and leave the area so that Cherokee Road can be reopened by 7 p.m., McKibben said.
Visitors can then return for a concert in Friendship Park, she said. Live entertainment will feature the 80ators, an 80’s cover band. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Three to four food trucks will be parked adjacent to Friendship Park to offer the public food and drink, in addition to Social Circle’s downtown eateries. Brick and mortar restaurants include the Grill’n Station, Villa Pizza, Sacred Grounds Corner Café and Willy’s Mex Mex Grill. Downtown restaurants that serve alcohol can supply festival attendees specialty single-serve cups, according to McKibben.
Following the concert, a fireworks display to be viewed from downtown Social Circle will begin at 9:45 p.m. The pyrotechnics will be set off from behind Social Circle’s middle and high school building off Alcova Drive.
McKibben said parking will be restricted next to the high school gym and sports complex as a safety precaution.
Loganville’s Independence Day celebration will be held from 5-10 p.m. June 26 at West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Road.
“Departure puts on a good show and the fireworks show never disappoints,” Daniel said. “But all of this is possible because of the great support we have from our sponsors. Without them, we would not be able to provide this great event to our residents.”
There will be kids games and activities, food vendors on site and a DJ will provide music prior to Journey cover band Departure taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the concert.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.
Limited handicapped parking will be available at the Loganville Police Department, with all others encouraged to park at the Meridian Community Center or First Baptist Church of Loganville.
Monroe residents and visitors can celebrate Independence on Sunday, July 4th with a fireworks show. The display will begin at about 8:45 p.m., over the field at Athens Tech/Monroe football stadium (formerly Legion Field) at 212 Bryant Road in Monroe. Parking is available along Edwards Street around the field, the Athens Tech campus parking, and in the lot located across the street at 126 Blaine Street, according to monroedowntown.com.
