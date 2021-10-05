Candidates running for Council seats with the Town of Between and City of Loganville will have a chance to field voters’ questions Thursday.
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee will host a political forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road.
The municipal elections for the Town of Between and City of Loganville will take place on Nov. 2. Early voting in Georgia will begin Monday and end Oct. 29.
The Chamber recently hosted a candidate forum for the Monroe mayoral and City Council candidates. The Walton Tribune reported that just Monroe’s incumbent candidates, Mayor John Howard and Councilmen Ross Bradley and David Dickinson, showed for that event. Challengers Emilio Kelly, Charles Boyce IV and Bill Owens did not attend the Sept. 27 Chamber forum.
The town of Between has a mayoral election and two four-year term Town Council positions open, and one one-year term on Town Council to be filled.
Between Mayor Robert Post is running unopposed. Post won the Town of Between’s special election held in June 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Marla McGuffey.
Incumbent Town Council Member Mary Ann Rivers is running in the Special Election.
Candidates William Boswell Jr., Jonathan Page and Brian Rubin are vying for the two 4-year term seats on the Between Town Council.
Loganville voters will select among seven candidates for three seats on the City Council in an at-large election.
Only one is an incumbent, accounting consultant Anne Huntsinger, who is seeking a second term.
Also in the field are Melanie Long, who owns a locksmith business; Terry Parsons, who works in pest control; Shenia Rivers-Devine, a life insurance agent; Rosa D. Steele, a bus driver; Branden Whitfield, a business owner; and James Wilson, a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy.
During the forum each candidate will have 3 minutes for an introduction. Following the introductions, the forum moderator will ask candidates questions submitted by Governmental Affairs Committee members and residents of Between and Loganville.
Each candidate will have 1 minute to answer each question. Once the questions are completed, candidates can offer a 2-minute closing statement that would also include rebuttals.
The Chamber will record the forum to its YouTube and Facebook pages.
The General Election in Between will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Praise Center, 1857 Highway 78.
In Loganville’s municipal elections, voters will vote at The Rock Gym at 135 Main Street. Polls there will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the General Election.
Early voting will be held at the Rock Gym from Oct. 12-29. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Election and Registration page at waltoncountyga.gov or call 770-267-1337.
(1) comment
Having been trying to keep up with some of what has already started in Loganville, I sure hope that some of the more difficult questions will be asked so people can learn more about each candidate. The facebook pages that started out as a place for candidates to gather with comments went south quickly with moderators quickly removing questions and comments they didn't like, including removing the not so flattering comments from a couple of candidates, so it has been difficult for anyone to get a real picture of how the candidates are responding. With many being blocked from even viewing the pages, I think the public is ready to see a true debate versus answering a few non-confrontational questions that won't really reveal how candidates can be expected to behave if elected.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.