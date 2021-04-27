ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp named Sheriff Joe Chapman to the board of the Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund of Georgia.
The state created the fund in 1963 as a source of revenue to provide retirement benefits for sheriffs.
The board has a local flair, with Sheriff Robert Markley of Morgan County serving as chairman and Sheriff Jud Smith of Barrow County serving on the board.
Chapman’s law enforcement career began in 1987 with the Monroe Police Department. He has served as an investigator in the Walton County Juvenile Court and been an investigator and sergeant in criminal investigations.
He became the sheriff in 2005 and began his fifth term in January after running unopposed in the November 2020 general election.
Chapman served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps and later served in the Georgia Army National Guard, retiring as first sergeant of the 178th Military Police Company. He completed a tour as the camp guard commander for Camp Delta, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Chapman and his wife, Tammy, have three sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.