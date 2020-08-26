SONORA, Calif. — A Covington, Georgia, man was charged with trying to kill a woman in a hotel in northern California.
The victim called 911 just before 1 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had just been assaulted. Within minutes, Sonora police officers arrived to a hotel where the woman accused 50-year-old Jeffrey K. Howard of violence against her.
Howard allegedly tried to suffocate the woman by wrapping a plastic bag over her head and again by holding her down while pushing a pillow into her face. He also allegedly punched her in the mouth.
Howard was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail in Sonora.
