MONROE, Ga. — One day before the end of qualifying for the 2020 elections, it’s clear voters will have contested ballots in at least many of the offices up for decision this year.
But many of those will be settled in the May 19 primary election.
Qualifying ends at noon Friday. With 24 hours to go, the ballot included contested races for a seat on Superior Court, Congress, two local spots in the state legislature, sheriff and district attorney.
The coroner position also drew interest.
Here’s a list of qualified candidates as of noon Thursday:
Superior Court Judge (Benton)
- Jeffrey L. Foster
- Chevada McCamy
- Robert H. Stansfield
Superior Court Judge (Johnson)
- Horace J. Johnson Jr. (i)
Superior Court Judge (Ott)
- John M. Ott (i)
Superior Court Judge (Wynne)
- Ken Wynne (i)
U.S. House, 10th District
REPUBLICANS
- Jody Hice (i)
DEMOCRATS
- Andrew Ferguson
State Senate, District 25
REPUBLICANS
- Burt Jones (i)
State Senate, District 46
REPUBLICANS
- Bill Cowsert (i)
DEMOCRATS
- Zachary Perry
State House, District 114
REPUBLICANS
- Tom Kirby (i)
State House, District 115
REPUBLICANS
- Bruce Williamson (i)
DEMOCRATS
- Debbie Reed
District Attorney
REPUBLICANS
- Randy McGinley
- Layla H. Zon (i)
DEMOCRATS
- Destiny Bryant
Judge, Probate Court
REPUBLICANS
- Bruce E. Wright (i)
Clerk of Superior Court
REPUBLICANS
- Karen P. David (i)
Sheriff
REPUBLICANS
- Joe Chapman (i)
- Mike Sledge
Tax Commissioner
REPUBLICANS
- Derry M. Boyd (i)
Chief Magistrate
REPUBLICANS
- Mike Burke (i)
County Commission Chairman
REPUBLICANS
- David Thompson
County Commissioner, District 2
REPUBLICANS
- Mark C. Banks (i)
County Commissioner, District 3
REPUBLICANS
- Wesley Jackson
- Timmy Shelnutt (i)
County Commissioner, District 6
REPUBLICANS
- James M. “Jim” Robertson
County Board of Education, District 3
REPUBLICANS
- Diane Moon Turner (i)
County Board of Education, District 4
REPUBLICANS
- Coleman A. Landers (i)
County Board of Education, District 6
REPUBLICANS
- John Jessup (i)
County Board of Education, District 7
REPUBLICANS
- Kristy L. Balter
- David Breedlove (i)