MONROE, Ga. — One day before the end of qualifying for the 2020 elections, it’s clear voters will have contested ballots in at least many of the offices up for decision this year.

But many of those will be settled in the May 19 primary election.

Qualifying ends at noon Friday. With 24 hours to go, the ballot included contested races for a seat on Superior Court, Congress, two local spots in the state legislature, sheriff and district attorney.

The coroner position also drew interest.

Here’s a list of qualified candidates as of noon Thursday:

Superior Court Judge (Benton)

  • Jeffrey L. Foster
  • Chevada McCamy
  • Robert H. Stansfield

Superior Court Judge (Johnson)

  • Horace J. Johnson Jr. (i)

Superior Court Judge (Ott)

  • John M. Ott (i)

Superior Court Judge (Wynne)

  • Ken Wynne (i)

U.S. House, 10th District

REPUBLICANS
  • Jody Hice (i)
DEMOCRATS
  • Andrew Ferguson

State Senate, District 25

REPUBLICANS
  • Burt Jones (i)

State Senate, District 46

REPUBLICANS
  • Bill Cowsert (i)
DEMOCRATS
  • Zachary Perry

State House, District 114

REPUBLICANS
  • Tom Kirby (i)

State House, District 115

REPUBLICANS
  • Bruce Williamson (i)
DEMOCRATS
  • Debbie Reed

District Attorney

REPUBLICANS
  • Randy McGinley
  • Layla H. Zon (i)
DEMOCRATS
  • Destiny Bryant

Judge, Probate Court

REPUBLICANS
  • Bruce E. Wright (i)

Clerk of Superior Court

REPUBLICANS
  • Karen P. David (i)

Sheriff

REPUBLICANS
  • Joe Chapman (i)
  • Mike Sledge

Tax Commissioner

REPUBLICANS
  • Derry M. Boyd (i)

Chief Magistrate

REPUBLICANS
  • Mike Burke (i)

County Commission Chairman

REPUBLICANS
  • David Thompson

County Commissioner, District 2

REPUBLICANS
  • Mark C. Banks (i)

County Commissioner, District 3

REPUBLICANS
  • Wesley Jackson
  • Timmy Shelnutt (i)

County Commissioner, District 6

REPUBLICANS
  • James M. “Jim” Robertson

County Board of Education, District 3

REPUBLICANS
  • Diane Moon Turner (i)

County Board of Education, District 4

REPUBLICANS
  • Coleman A. Landers (i)

County Board of Education, District 6

REPUBLICANS
  • John Jessup (i)

County Board of Education, District 7

REPUBLICANS
  • Kristy L. Balter
  • David Breedlove (i)

