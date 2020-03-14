Georgia’s presidential primaries have been delayed due to ongoing concerns about illness.
The state’s chief elections officer, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said Saturday night he’s delaying the vote to May 19. That puts it at the same time as nonpartisan elections in the state, as well as primaries in other key races.
All 159 Georgia counties will be voting in primaries for sheriffs and other constitutional officers on May 19, and most Superior Court judgeships are on the ballot then as well.
Also up for election on May 19 is the Senate primary as Republican David Perdue seeks a second term.
“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families and the community at large,” Raffensperger said.
He cited the need to protect the health of poll workers, who are at high risk for COVID-19 with an average age above 70.
President Donald Trump, running for a second term, is the only candidate on the Republican ballot.
There are 18 candidates on the Democratic ballot, but primaries and the rigors of a long campaign have whittled that to two main candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
State Sen. Nikema Williams, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said she agreed with the decision.
“Our priority is to protect the health and safety of all Georgians and to ensure that as many Georgians as possible have an opportunity to vote,” Williams, D-Atlanta, said in a statement from Raffensperger’s office.
“Continued in-person voting could compromise both goals.”
Raffensperger said all votes already cast in person and all absentee ballots will be counted. Each voter who hasn’t yet had a chance to vote in the presidential primaries may do so in the May 19 primary.
In-person early voting for the May primary is scheduled to begin April 27.