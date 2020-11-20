LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A local family said they don’t know who would have set their car on fire.
Now investigators are trying to solve the case.
A 2003 Nissan Altima was burned in the early morning hours of Nov. 10 while parked in the 100 block of Howe Lane in unincorporated Loganville.
A neighbor smothered the flames before a Gwinnett County fire truck arrived at about 4:30 a.m.
The investigator said the family is not aware of anyone who would want to damage their car, and fire officials have no leads or motive.
However, the blaze caused heavy damage to the Nissan, and radiant heat caused minor cosmetic damage to another vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Gwinnett fire investigators at 678-518-4890, or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.
Georgia Arson Control Inc. offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone responsible for arson, which is a felony.
